National Leader Heydar Aliyev Was A Far-Sighted Person - Turkish Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan's
National leader Heydar Aliyev was a far-sighted person, which is
evidenced by his policy in the field of state-building and other
spheres, said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagci,
Trend reports.
"We honor the memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar
Aliyev on the 20th anniversary of his death. Heydar Aliyev's
greatest wish - the liberation of Karabakh from Armenian occupation
- has been fulfilled, territorial integrity and sovereignty of
Azerbaijan restored. The policy of the national leader in relations
with Türkiye has reached the highest level through the efforts of
Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We inherited
these ties from Heydar Aliyev," the ambassador added.
The 12th of December is the Remembrance Day of Heydar Aliyev,
the national leader of the Azerbaijani people. State and government
officials, as well as servicemen, law enforcement officers, and
representatives of the diplomatic corps, visited the grave of the
national leader in the Alley of Honorable Burial and, laying
flowers at the monument, expressed deep respect to the memory of
the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan.
Also, the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev's spouse,
scientist-ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was
honored and flowers were laid at her place of grave.
