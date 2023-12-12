Türkiye Respectfully Honors Memory Of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev - Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Türkiye
respectfully honors the memory of Azerbaijan's national leader
Heydar Aliyev on the 20th anniversary of his death, Turkish
Ministry of National Defense wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Heydar Aliyev's words 'We are one nation, two states' will be
passed from generation to generation as a legacy, and we will
always be united and equal with our Azerbaijani Turkic brothers,"
the ministry said.
The 12th of December is the Remembrance Day of Heydar Aliyev,
the national leader of the Azerbaijani people. State and government
officials, as well as servicemen, law enforcement officers, and
representatives of the diplomatic corps, visited the grave of the
national leader in the Alley of Honorable Burial and, laying
flowers at the monument, expressed deep respect to the memory of
the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan.
Also, the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev's spouse,
scientist-ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was
honored and flowers were laid at her place of grave.
