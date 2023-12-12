National Leader Heydar Aliyev Laid Foundation Of Friendship Between Ukraine And Azerbaijan - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev laid the foundations of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, said Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevskyi, Trend reports.

"Today is a special day for Azerbaijani people, and I think for Ukrainians too, because today we honor the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev. I believe that this is the person thanks to whom the great friendship between Azerbaijan and Ukraine began. He created the strategic partnership that exists between the two countries," the ambassador said.

He added that today's feeling of great support of the Azerbaijani people by Ukraine is also part of the foundation laid by Heydar Aliyev.

The 12th of December is the Remembrance Day of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people. State and government officials, as well as servicemen, law enforcement officers, and representatives of the diplomatic corps, visited the grave of the national leader in the Alley of Honorable Burial and, laying flowers at the monument, expressed deep respect to the memory of the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan.

Also, the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev's spouse, scientist-ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was honored and flowers were laid at her place of grave.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel