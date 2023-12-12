National Leader Heydar Aliyev Laid Foundation Of Friendship Between Ukraine And Azerbaijan - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan's
national leader Heydar Aliyev laid the foundations of friendly
relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, said Ukraine's Ambassador
to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevskyi, Trend reports.
"Today is a special day for Azerbaijani people, and I think for
Ukrainians too, because today we honor the memory of national
leader Heydar Aliyev. I believe that this is the person thanks to
whom the great friendship between Azerbaijan and Ukraine began. He
created the strategic partnership that exists between the two
countries," the ambassador said.
He added that today's feeling of great support of the
Azerbaijani people by Ukraine is also part of the foundation laid
by Heydar Aliyev.
The 12th of December is the Remembrance Day of Heydar Aliyev,
the national leader of the Azerbaijani people. State and government
officials, as well as servicemen, law enforcement officers, and
representatives of the diplomatic corps, visited the grave of the
national leader in the Alley of Honorable Burial and, laying
flowers at the monument, expressed deep respect to the memory of
the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan.
Also, the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev's spouse,
scientist-ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was
honored and flowers were laid at her place of grave.
