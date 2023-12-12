Great Leader Heydar Aliyev Created Conceptual Foundation Of Social Security Issues In Azerbaijan Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Great leader
Heydar Aliyev is the man who created conceptual bases of
employment, labor relations and social security issues in
Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil
Babayev told journalists, Trend reports.
"Heydar Aliyev is remembered not only for building the
Azerbaijani state, but also for defining its social policy," the
minister added.
He also noted that the social policy concept created by the
great leader continues today under the leadership of President
Ilham Aliyev. The welfare of Azerbaijani citizens is a key part of
the state policy.
The 12th of December is the Remembrance Day of Heydar Aliyev,
the national leader of the Azerbaijani people. State and government
officials, as well as servicemen, law enforcement officers, and
representatives of the diplomatic corps, visited the grave of the
national leader in the Alley of Honorable Burial and, laying
flowers at the monument, expressed deep respect to the memory of
the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan.
Also, the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev's spouse,
scientist-ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was
honored and flowers were laid at her place of grave.
