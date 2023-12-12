Great Leader Heydar Aliyev Created Conceptual Foundation Of Social Security Issues In Azerbaijan Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Great leader Heydar Aliyev is the man who created conceptual bases of employment, labor relations and social security issues in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev told journalists, Trend reports.

"Heydar Aliyev is remembered not only for building the Azerbaijani state, but also for defining its social policy," the minister added.

He also noted that the social policy concept created by the great leader continues today under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The welfare of Azerbaijani citizens is a key part of the state policy.

The 12th of December is the Remembrance Day of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people. State and government officials, as well as servicemen, law enforcement officers, and representatives of the diplomatic corps, visited the grave of the national leader in the Alley of Honorable Burial and, laying flowers at the monument, expressed deep respect to the memory of the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan.

Also, the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev's spouse, scientist-ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was honored and flowers were laid at her place of grave.

