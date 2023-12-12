UNESCO Adopts Azerbaijan's Draft Resolution Impact Of Mines On Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The 15th meeting
of the parties to the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of
Cultural Property in times of armed conflict was held at UNESCO
headquarters on December 11, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told
Trend .
The draft resolution on "The impact of mines on cultural
heritage" introduced by Azerbaijan in the agenda of the meeting was
adopted by unanimous decision from 135 countries.
"The resolution highly appreciates the efforts of member
countries to preserve and protect cultural property (cultural
heritage) in periods of armed conflict and post-conflict, noting
that the use of mines and other explosive devices in violation of
international humanitarian law can cause significant damage to
cultural property," the Foreign Ministry said.
The resolution expresses concern that the use of mines and other
explosive devices poses a serious threat to cultural property, and
emphasizes the importance of preventing steps that violate the 1954
Hague Convention
The topic of the impact of mines on cultural heritage is the
first resolution in the history of UNESCO, which was put up for
discussion and adopted unanimously. At the same time, the same
subject was for the first time in history included in the agenda of
the above-mentioned convention by Azerbaijan.
