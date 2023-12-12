Azerbaijan Discloses Number Of Former Idps To Settle In Liberated Aghdam City

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The process of
returning to the territories liberated from occupation of
Azerbaijan will be intensified from next year, the Special
Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for
the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except
the Shusha district) Emin Huseynov told reporters, Trend reports.
He noted that significant restoration and construction
activities are underway in Karabakh.
"Already, more than 3,000 families of our former IDPs have
returned to their native lands. Out of 34,500 families, it's
planned to relocate 16,000 to the Karabakh economic region. In
Aghdam city, it's planned to settle 20,000 people. In connection
with this, five quarters are planned to be built in the city. The
construction work has already begun," the official added.
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native
lands.
Up to now, the former IDPs have returned to Lachin and Fuzuli
cities, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Tartar
district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).
