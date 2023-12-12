Azerbaijan's Agriculture Minister Announces Sowing Areas In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. According to
images taken from space, the total potential sowing area in
Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation is
about 160,000 hectares, Azerbaijan's Agriculture Minister Majnun
Mammadov told reporters, Trend reports.
"The study of soil composition is to be carried out and
currently, land reforms of sowing plots in the territories
liberated from occupation are at the final stage," he
emphasized.
