Zelensky Praises Heroism Of Ukraine's Ground Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked soldiers and officers of the Ukrainian Ground Forces for their courage, heroism, and strength.

That's according to the president's greeting posted on Facebook on the occasion of Ground Forces Day, Ukrinform reports.

"Ground forces of Ukraine. Almost 600,000 personnel of various branches of the military. Brave. Heroic. Powerful," the head of state noted.

According to Zelensky, "state awards have been confirmed on many of you. Many will always be remembered by their comrades for their strength and a helping hand on the battlefield. Our people are grateful to many for liberating our land, cities, and villages, for the opportunity to be proud of the power of the Ukrainian Army. We remember many today when we honor Ukrainian heroes who sacrificed their lives for the sake of our country and people."

"Glory to our defenders! I thank every soldier, every sergeant, every commander for the power you give to our state," the president emphasized.

As reported, Ukraine marks Ground Forces Day annually, on December 12, since their establishment in 1991.