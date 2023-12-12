Civilian Injured As Russians Shell Kherson Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Russian artillery opened fire targeting the center of Kherson, injuring a civilian man.

That's according to Roman Mrochko , head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"At around 7:00, Russian troops opened fire from the temporarily occupied left bank (of the Dnipro – ed.), targeting the central part of Kherson," the report says.

It is noted that a local man, 29, was hospitalized for the injuries sustained as a result of the strike.

Mrochko noted that the Russian invasion forces 32 times shelled the Kherson urban territorial community over the past day, firing off a total of 128 projectiles. Damage to infrastructure was recorded in Kherson, Sadove, Antonivka, Prydniprovsk, and Zelenivka.

As a result of yesterday's shelling, a man was killed, four sustained injuries of varying severity. Two of the wounded residents remain in grave condition.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian invasion army 125 times shelled Kherson region in the past day, killing one and injuring four.