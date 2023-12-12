Russian Army Shells Ochakiv Three Times During Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on December 12, the enemy shelled Ochakiv, in the Mykolaiv region, three times with artillery. Residential buildings, power and communication lines were damaged.

This was reported by the regional state administration on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

On December 11, in the Mykolaiv region, the Air Defense Forces destroyed one Shahed-136/131 attack UAV, the report says.

Yesterday, on December 11, at 9:01 a.m., and at night on December 12, at 03:27 a.m., artillery shelling was recorded along the coast of the Kutsurub community, in the direction of Solonchak. There were no casualties.

Also, on Monday at 9:05 a.m. and at night on December 12, at 3:31, 4:01, 4:30 a.m., Russians launched artillery strikes on Ochakiv. Residential buildings, power and communication lines were damaged. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. Detailed information is being clarified.

Border guards show how they downed Shaheds at night inregion

As reported, in the Mykolaiv region, the wreckage of downed drones damaged the warehouses of agricultural enterprises and agricultural machinery, as well as a residential building in Ochakiv.