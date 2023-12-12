Zelensky Meets With World Bank President To Discuss Strengthening Ukraine's Economy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his working visit to the United States of America, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine held a meeting with the President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga.

The president reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.

“I had a good and productive meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga. I thanked the World Bank for its support and continued interest in Ukraine's success,” Zelensky wrote.

He noted that the parties discussed“ways to strengthen Ukraine's financial system, a strategy for restoring mortgage lending, and mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit”.

The Ukrainian leader and World Bank president agreed“to work together to implement all the strong ideas that will bolster Ukraine's economic resilience,” the report reads.

approves another $900M tranche for Ukrain

As noted by the President's Office , Ajay Banga confirmed the readiness of the World Bank to steadily continue to financially support Ukraine and share the best international experience for the sake of Ukraine's economic recovery.

Volodymyr Zelensky expressed interest in intensifying cooperation with the World Bank in matters of the country's transformation. The parties discussed ways to strengthen the stability of the Ukrainian financial system amid war and focused on the issue of increasing the specific weight of cashless economy in Ukraine's economic system of Ukraine.

"The creation of a real cashless economy is extremely important for Ukraine, and I fully support this project," the president emphasized.

Also, according to the President's Office, the World Bank will draft proposals for the creation of market mechanisms for attracting funds of commercial banks in the mortgage market and tools for reducing risks in order to lower mortgage loan rates.

As reported, within the framework of a working visit to the USA, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.