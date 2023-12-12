Zelensky Discusses With U.S. Think Tanks Preservation Of Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Washington, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine discussed with representatives from U.S.-based think tanks the preservation of American support for and focus on Ukraine in the face of other global challenges.

"Washington. A meaningful meeting with representatives of U.S. think tanks. We talked about how to maintain American support for Ukraine and attention to our country in the face of other global challenges," the head of state said.

According to the president, he "spoke about the results achieved by our soldiers using armed assistance from the United States, about our successes in the Black Sea."

Thanks to the actions of Ukrainian soldiers and with the help of our partners, the aggressor should find himself in a very difficult position, the president emphasized.

Zelensky thanked everyone who supports the Ukrainian state and people in the struggle for freedom and independence.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky arrived on a working visit to the USA on December 11.

