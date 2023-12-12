Kherson Shelling: Number Of Injured Reaches Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of injured as a result of enemy shelling of Kherson in the morning has reached two people.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"This morning in Kherson, two people have been injured as a result of enemy shelling," the message says.

As noted, the second injured is a 54-year-old man who was taken to the hospital. At the time of the Russian attack on the Korabelnyi district of the city, he was on the street.

As reported, in the morning the enemy fired on the center of Kherson, a 29-year-old man was injured.