U.S. House Approves Ban On Russian Uranium Imports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, December 11, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill prohibiting the import of uranium from Russia for nuclear power plants.

That's according to The Hill , Ukrinform reports.

Therefore, the import to the U.S. of Russian low-enriched uranium, which is used in nuclear fuel, shall be banned. The ban will take effect 90 days after the bill comes into force.

At the same time, legislation allows the ban to be lifted if there are no other sources of uranium to support the operation of nuclear reactors, the article says.

Most of the uranium used at U.S. power plants is imported, and about 12 percent of those imports in 2022 came from Russia, according to official data.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 19, Slovakia opposed the inclusion of nuclear fuel for NPPs in the 12th package of EU's Russia sanctions. Justifying its decision, the government said it was due to the insufficient pace of transformation of nuclear power plants for alternative fuel.