Three Checkpoints Blocked On Border With Poland, 2,600 Trucks Waiting In Line

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are about 2,600 trucks on the Polish-Ukrainian border, and traffic is being blocked at three checkpoints.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said this to Ukrinform.

"According to the Polish border guards, as of this morning, there are 2,610 trucks in the areas where the blocking continues: Shehyni - 1,300, Rava-Ruska - 750, Krakivets - 560," Demchenko stated.

He reminded that the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint on the border with Ukraine was unblocked yesterday after 2 p.m. Kyiv time. There is a lot of traffic there, but the rates of truck crossing are not yet as high as they were before November 6. As of this morning, 700 trucks are queuing up to cross into Ukraine.

Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the protest and began blocking truck traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint near Przemyśl.

On December 11, Polish strikers unblocked the largest truck crossing point on the border with Ukraine, Yahodyn-Dorohusk.