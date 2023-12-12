Casualties Reported As Russians Attack Kharkiv Region's Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One civilian man has been killed and one injured in Russia's recent shelling of the Kharkiv region's town of Kupiansk.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, following the enemy artillery strike on the town of Kupiansk, a civilian man, 73, has been killed. Another local resident, 79, received shrapnel injuries and was taken to hospital,” the report states.

According to Syniehubov, the affected residential houses were left with their windows blown out and a fence destroyed.

Law enforcement officers are documenting another Russian terrorist attack at the scene.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov, Facebook