Indian GM Wins Vugar Hashimov Memorial 2023

Gabala city has hosted the Vugar Hashimov Memorial 2023,
bringing together ten chess players.
The event was co-organized by the Vugar Hashimov Chess
Foundation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Azerbaijan
Chess Federation to pay tribute to the legendary chess player Vugar
Hashimov, Azernews reports.
At the closing ceremony, President of the Azerbaijan Chess
Federation Mahir Mammadov hailed the high level of the competition
organization.
Mahir Mammadov thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for
the attention and care shown to this sport.
The head of the Organizing Committee Gasim Hashimov expressed
his gratitude to the institutions that supported the organization
of the competition.
A brief summary of the race was shown on the screen. Then the
chief judge Ilaha Gadimova announced the final result.
The head of Gabala District Executive Authority Sabuhi
Abdullayev, Mahir Mammadov, head of the Territorial Tax Department
Elkhan Suleymanli and Vugar Hashimov's father Gasim Hashimov took
part in the awarding ceremony.
Gasim Hashimov presented the trophy to Vidit Santosh Gujrathi,
the winner of the 9th Vugar Hashimov Memorial.
As of November 2023, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi is the fourth
highest rated player in India (behind Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh D,
and R Praggnanandhaa). He is the fourth Indian player to have
crossed the Elo rating threshold of 2700.
Vugar Hashimov Memorial was first held in Shamkir in 2014.
Despite his short life, Vugar Hashimov made a remarkable
contribution to the chess history of Azerbaijan.
He played for Azerbaijan's national team in the Chess Olympiads
in 2002, 2004, 2006, and 2008.
Gashimov won a bronze medal in the European Team Championship in
2007 and became the European Champion with the national team in
2009.
He was the European vice champion of the national team in 2011
and the winner of the Reggio Emilia tournament in 2010–2011.