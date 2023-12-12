Fantazeu: Castles Of Europe Through Eyes Of Photographers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
NUR Art House has presented a photo exhibition "Castles of
Europe".
The project is co-organized by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan
in partnership with the Embassies of the EU Member-States as part
of FantazEU 2023 Festival, Azernews reports.
The EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko, representatives
of the EU embassies and other officials attended the opening
ceremony of the exhibition.
Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, the EU Ambassador to
Azerbaijan Peter Michalko noted that the photographs included in
the exhibition reflect the beauty and majesty of the European
historical and architectural masterpieces.
Peter Michalko emphasized that FantazEU Festival 2023 aims to
introduce the cultural diversity of Europe.
The EU ambassador added that FantazEU 2023 festival has become
an annual tradition demonstrating the cultural heritage of
Europe.
The photo project aroused great public interest and provided the
visitors with extensive information on centuries-old castles
located in Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Belgium, Slovakia,
France and many other European countries exhibition will last
until December 19.
Note that FantazEU Festival is the successor of the Fantazia
Cultural Heritage Festival, which had been organized by the EU
Delegation to Azerbaijan since 2018. The festival took its name
from the Fantazia hamam.
The bathhouse was built in Baku in the end of the 19th century
and united European and local architectural elements.
The festival aims at promoting European cultural diversity, with
particular focus on European cultural heritage in Azerbaijan,
including demonstrating links between European and Azerbaijani
cultural heritage.
