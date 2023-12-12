Fantazeu: Castles Of Europe Through Eyes Of Photographers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



NUR Art House has presented a photo exhibition "Castles of Europe".

The project is co-organized by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan in partnership with the Embassies of the EU Member-States as part of FantazEU 2023 Festival, Azernews reports.

The EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko, representatives of the EU embassies and other officials attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.







Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko noted that the photographs included in the exhibition reflect the beauty and majesty of the European historical and architectural masterpieces.

Peter Michalko emphasized that FantazEU Festival 2023 aims to introduce the cultural diversity of Europe.

The EU ambassador added that FantazEU 2023 festival has become an annual tradition demonstrating the cultural heritage of Europe.

The photo project aroused great public interest and provided the visitors with extensive information on centuries-old castles located in Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Belgium, Slovakia, France and many other European countries exhibition will last until December 19.







Note that FantazEU Festival is the successor of the Fantazia Cultural Heritage Festival, which had been organized by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan since 2018. The festival took its name from the Fantazia hamam.

The bathhouse was built in Baku in the end of the 19th century and united European and local architectural elements.

The festival aims at promoting European cultural diversity, with particular focus on European cultural heritage in Azerbaijan, including demonstrating links between European and Azerbaijani cultural heritage.