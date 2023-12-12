ADY Container Launches Service Connecting Kazakh And Romanian Ports

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
ADY Container LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, is
launching a new service connecting Kazakhstan's Aktau and
Turkmenbashi ports with the Romanian port of Constanta within the
framework of cooperation with one of the world's largest shipping
companies COSCO Shipping Lines, Azernews reports.
Under the joint project ADY Container will deliver container
trains from the ports of Aktau and Turkmenbashi on the Caspian Sea
and further by railway to the Georgian port of Batumi. Containers
will be transported from Batumi to the Romanian port of Constanta
on vessels provided by COSCO Shipping Lines.
The new railway and sea connection between the ports of Aktau
and Turkmenbashi and the port of Constanta will ensure the
integrity of the supply chain in the current difficult situation
and create conditions for accelerated freight traffic between China
and Central Asia and Europe.
ADY Container LLC is a company that helps people move things
from one place to another. They work in Azerbaijan, which is a
country in Europe, Central Asia, The Far East, and the Gulf States.
ADY Container LLC helps people move things by rail, sea, and
road.
They also provide services like customs brokerage and storage
facilities. They have a website where customers can manage their
services. ADY Container LLC is committed to helping Azerbaijan
become a transportation hub in the region by expanding and
improving its fleet, facilities, routes, and management
services.
Container transportation by rail in Azerbaijan may grow by over
50 percent this year. The volume of container transportation last
year grew 43 percent compared to 2018. 45,000 containers were
transported by rail in 2019.
It means a 56 percent increase compared to 2018. This year,
Azerbaijan forecast an increase of more than 50 percent, that is,
the transportation of 75,000-80,000 containers.
