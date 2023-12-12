ADY Container Launches Service Connecting Kazakh And Romanian Ports

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



ADY Container LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, is launching a new service connecting Kazakhstan's Aktau and Turkmenbashi ports with the Romanian port of Constanta within the framework of cooperation with one of the world's largest shipping companies COSCO Shipping Lines, Azernews reports.

Under the joint project ADY Container will deliver container trains from the ports of Aktau and Turkmenbashi on the Caspian Sea and further by railway to the Georgian port of Batumi. Containers will be transported from Batumi to the Romanian port of Constanta on vessels provided by COSCO Shipping Lines.

The new railway and sea connection between the ports of Aktau and Turkmenbashi and the port of Constanta will ensure the integrity of the supply chain in the current difficult situation and create conditions for accelerated freight traffic between China and Central Asia and Europe.

ADY Container LLC is a company that helps people move things from one place to another. They work in Azerbaijan, which is a country in Europe, Central Asia, The Far East, and the Gulf States. ADY Container LLC helps people move things by rail, sea, and road.

They also provide services like customs brokerage and storage facilities. They have a website where customers can manage their services. ADY Container LLC is committed to helping Azerbaijan become a transportation hub in the region by expanding and improving its fleet, facilities, routes, and management services.

Container transportation by rail in Azerbaijan may grow by over 50 percent this year. The volume of container transportation last year grew 43 percent compared to 2018. 45,000 containers were transported by rail in 2019.

It means a 56 percent increase compared to 2018. This year, Azerbaijan forecast an increase of more than 50 percent, that is, the transportation of 75,000-80,000 containers.