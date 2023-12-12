Azerbaijan MFA Participates In Meeting Of Fms Of Eastern Partnership Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
On 11 December, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
attended a meeting of Foreign Ministers of Eastern Partnership
countries, Azernews reports.
Within the framework of his working visit to Brussels,
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the
meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership Programme
(EaP) member states.
The Foreign Ministry's Press Service Department reports that the
meeting chaired by High Representative of the European Union for
Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell was also attended
by European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver
Varheli, as well as foreign ministers of the European Union and
Eastern Partnership member states.
The event started with a speech by High Representative Josep
Borrell and Commissioner Oliver Varhely.
The meeting discussed the current state of cooperation within
the EaP, the prospects of the EU's relations with partner
countries, and regional security issues.
In his speech at the event, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
said that the meeting was a significant opportunity to review the
cooperation within the EaP, as well as the next steps.
Pointing out the importance of matching the priorities of the
Eastern Partnership with the realities of the region, as well as
the regional initiatives being implemented, Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov expressed confidence that this platform through the right
approach and adaptation to the current trends of regional
development can make a positive contribution to the EU co-operation
with the region.
It was underlined that Azerbaijan fully supports and encourages
the cooperation with Central Asian partners aimed at enhancing
regional transport, energy and digital connectivity in line with
the EU-Central Asia Strategy, as well as their potential
participation in relevant EaP activities.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov touched upon the expanding potential of
the Southern Gas Corridor, and spoke about Azerbaijan's priorities
such as the supply of additional gas volumes and potential export
of green energy to Europe, as well as the investments Azerbaijan is
making in the transition to green energy, and emphasised the
importance of the Middle Corridor.
It was noted that the digitalisation of the Middle Corridor is
important in terms of ensuring transparency and facilitating
transit, and digital transformation can become a horizontal
priority within the EaP. The special significance of Azerbaijan's
support in the issue of chairing COP29 was emphasised.
Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the participants of the meeting in
detail about the process of normalisation of relations between
Armenia and Azerbaijan. It was noted that mutual recognition and
respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity is
the only way to sustainable peace, stability and prosperity in the
South Caucasus.
Concern was expressed that despite Azerbaijan's comprehensive
and open expression of its justified concerns, some EU member
states continue inflammatory rhetoric and taking unilateral
steps.
It was emphasised that the EU monitoring mission to Armenia has
not achieved its stated objectives of promoting confidence building
between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but instead has been widely used as
a propaganda tool against Azerbaijan.
It was also noted that increasingly destabilising initiatives
such as arming Armenia, including through the EU, undermine the
credibility of the EU as a "neutral mediator" and efforts to
normalise relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan as a whole. It
was emphasised that arming or otherwise exploiting one partner
against the other is in no way compatible with the stated
objectives of the Eastern Partnership.
Taking into account the mentioned appeals, Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov once again called on all interested parties not to harm
the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The meeting continued with speeches by the foreign ministers of
other Eastern Partnership Programme participating countries.
MENAFN12122023000195011045ID1107578995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.