It Is Planned To Resettle 20K People In Aghdam City - Special Representative

Next year the process of return to the liberated territories will be intensified, Azernews reports, citing Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories of the Garabagh economic region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov telling at in an interview with journalists, Azernews reports.

Emin Huseynov noted that big reconstruction works are underway in Garabagh. He noted that more than 3,000 families of former IDPs have already returned to their native lands. He added that it is planned to resettle 20,000 people in the city of Aghdam.

"Design works are being finalized in the city and construction works have started. It is planned to build 5 neighborhoods in the city," he said.