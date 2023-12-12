It Is Planned To Resettle 20K People In Aghdam City - Special Representative

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Next year the process of return to the liberated territories
will be intensified, Azernews reports, citing
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in the territories of the Garabagh economic region
(except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov telling at in an interview
with journalists, Azernews reports.
Emin Huseynov noted that big reconstruction works are underway
in Garabagh. He noted that more than 3,000 families of former IDPs
have already returned to their native lands. He added that it is
planned to resettle 20,000 people in the city of Aghdam.
"Design works are being finalized in the city and construction
works have started. It is planned to build 5 neighborhoods in the
city," he said.
