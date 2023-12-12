Llama Land Unleashes Decentralized Gamefi With 8888 Unique Llamas And Blockchain-Powered Play-To-Earn Experience

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) TAICHUNG, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Llama Land has introduced a blockchain-based game that transcends traditional gaming boundaries. Comprising 8888 unique llamas, each with distinct attributes such as strength and agility, Llama Land allows players to play 2Earn tokens by completing tasks, breeding llamas, and engaging in competitive play.

The game operates on the BNB chain and features the $LHC token as its main in-game currency. This token facilitates transactions, including purchasing items, summoning llamas, and rewarding players. Llama Land bolsters a decentralized, competitive play-to-earn idle game, where all llamas, tools, and items are blockchain-based, providing players with complete control over their assets.

Llama Land takes NFTs to a new level by offering 8888 unique llamas as collectibles. Players can upgrade their llamas for increased strength, summon new generations by pairing two llamas, and participate in various in-game events and competitions. The Llama Land ecosystem is governed by the $LHC token, allowing players to actively shape the game's future.

The platform introduces perfective llamas, each possessing distinctive attributes, including species, appearance, quality, and components. Additionally, Llama Land features rare and potent ERC-1155 standard relics, obtainable only through winning tournaments, enhancing a llama's capabilities.

$LHC, the ERC-20 governance token for Llama Land, and $BOSON, used for in-game purchases, are already listed on the P2B exchange. The primary objective of Llama Land is to pioneer change within the GameFi sector, promoting innovation and sustainability, and steering towards a robust future for gaming powered by blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit them on

Website | Element market | Discord | Twitter

About Llama Land:

Founded with a vision to redefine the gaming landscape, Llama Land is on a mission to empower players globally with a decentralized, play-to-earn gaming experience. The company aims to pioneer change within the GameFi sector, infusing innovation, sustainability, and blockchain technology to create a vibrant and enduring future for gaming.

Media Contact

Organization: Llama land

Contact Person: Razor Ho

Website:

Email: [email protected]

City: Taichung

Country: Taiwan

SOURCE: Llama land