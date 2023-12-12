Financial Services Sector Set For Transformation With Rising Iot Integration By 2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) in Financial Services - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report takes an in-depth look at look at the impact of the Internet of Things (IoT) across the financial services sector. It examines the value chain across the IoT technology stack and provides market size and growth forecasts. It explores the challenges faced by the financial services industry and how IoT can be deployed to solve them. The report also examines the key companies within this theme, including relevant case study examples of IoT implementations.

The Internet of Things (IoT) describes the use of connected sensors and actuators to control and monitor the environment, the things that move within it, and the people that act within it. The primary driving force behind the adoption of IoT in financial services has been the development of consumer electronics devices by Big Tech companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung. Financial services companies can embed applications such as payment gateways and health-tracking apps into the interfaces of these devices and gain valuable insights from the data they collect. The report estimates that the total IoT market across the financial services sector will be worth $65.4 billion in 2027 - up from $23.6 billion in 2019.

Interactions between customers and connected devices yield two primary business avenues for financial services companies. The first is the ability to embed products and services into user interfaces and applications, ultimately boosting revenue. The second is the treasure trove of customer insights that can be extracted from user-generated data and the subsequent opportunities for more nuanced personalization.

Software will be the largest IoT revenue segment in the financial services sector, accounting for 34.9% of revenue in 2027. US companies dominate IoT-related patent publications in the financial services sector, filing over twice as many patents as China from January 2003 to September 2023.

Executive Summary

Players

Financial Services Challenges

Impact Assessment

The impact of IoT in banking & payments

The impact of IoT in insurance

The impact of IoT on financial services challenges

Case Studies

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

Signals

Deals

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

IoT Value Chain

Physical layer

Connectivity layer

Data layer

App layer

Services layer

Companies

Leading IoT adopters in financial services

Specialist IoT vendors in financial services

Sector Scorecard

Payments sector scorecard

Retail banking sector scorecard

Life insurance sector scorecard Non-life insurance sector scorecard

ABN AMRO

Allianz

Armis

Aviva

AXA

Citi

Diebold Nixdorf

FINN

FloodFlash

Hippo

Honey

HSB

ieDigital

JPMorgan Chase

Kontakt

Lemonade

Mastercard

Metromile

Microsoft

Octo

Ping An Insurance

Sberbank

Standard Chartered

Swiss Re

Visa Wells Fargo

