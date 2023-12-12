Jumbula Announces Its Latest Real-Time Reporting System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing Jumbula Real-Time Reporting Tools for 2024

Jumbula latest reporting system offers real-time insights for businesses and IT managers: Faster, customizable reports for informed decision-making.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration , payment, and class/camp management, has released a significant update to its Reporting system. The update enables teachers, employees, educational institutions, and IT professionals to access up-to-the-minute data on registrations and program reports. Jumbula has made substantial enhancements to the user interface, creating a real-time reporting system that is faster, more intuitive, and highly customizable. The new design prioritizes efficiency and user-friendly interactions, making navigating through data smoother than ever.Jumbula's new real-time reporting empowers program operators to stay informed about their events, facilitating data-driven decisions on promotional campaigns, pricing adjustments, class capacity, and more. As attendees register, cancel, or check-in for a class, camp, or event, Jumbula's real-time reports are updated instantly to provide program managers with a live view of registration data.The real-time dashboard gives a snapshot of key details, including the total number registered, number checked-in, total capacity, and percentage filled. Detailed audit logs empower staff to monitor transactions such as refunds, transfers, and free or discounted registrations efficiently. Filterable reports can be saved for quick future access, while downloadable CSV, XLS, and PDF versions facilitate the seamless incorporation of data into other systems or projects."With much anticipation, we are thrilled to roll out our new Reporting & Analytic features. We trust this will be a game changer for our clients," said Ignacio Carranza, the VP of sales and marketing at Jumbula. "Now much faster and completely customizable reports with advanced filtering and a brand new interface. All designed to give our clients an easy-to-use yet powerful format that reduces countless hours of searching for scattered information."About JumbulaFounded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration systems for camps . Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many business verticals, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit .

