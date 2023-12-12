James Osborn, Founder & Partner Of Envest Asset Management, Becomes CPWA® Professional

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

James Osborn, Envest Asset Management, LLC

RIDGEFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- We are thrilled to announce that our founder and partner, James Osborn, has recently earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) certification, which is an advanced professional certification for advisors who provide the breadth of specialized skills required to meet the needs of high-net-worth clients. This prestigious certification, recognized as a standard of excellence for the field, demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest level of wealth management services to our clients.The CPWA® certification, awarded by the Investments and Wealth Institute (the Institute), is designed for Financial Advisors and consultants who work with high-net-worth clients. The Institute is a professional association, advanced education provider, and standards body for financial advisors, investment consultants, and wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics. Financial Advisors with the CPWA® designation have successfully completed coursework in advanced wealth management strategies and applied concepts and have passed a comprehensive examination covering the following areas: advanced tax planning, asset protection, executive compensation plans, stock options, tax-efficient portfolios, business planning, retirement planning, charitable planning, and estate planning.Said James,“I am excited to strengthen my financial planning and investment knowledge. Along with my partner, who is a Certified Financial Planner® (CFP ®) professional, we believe enhancing our skillset allows us to better serve our clients in comprehensive financial planning and wealth management solutions. Doing so while aligning our clients' values with their investments and financial plans by incorporating sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria is our mission at Envest.”As part of the certification process, Mr. Osborn enrolled in an executive education program at the Yale School of Management in advanced wealth management strategies; met experience requirements; and passed a comprehensive examination covering 11 core topics. To maintain certification, CPWA® professionals must meet ongoing continuing education requirements and adhere to the Institute's Code of Professional Responsibility.About Envest Asset Management, LLCIndependent, fiduciary, fee-only, client obsessive – EAM provides financial planning and investment management to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits focused on Socially Responsible and Sustainable investments. Its partners are wall street veterans with over 50 years of combined experience. EAM is a Certified B Corp and a 1% For the Planet Member.

James Osborn

Envest Asset Management, LLC

+1 516-521-7898

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook