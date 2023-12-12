Kuwait Amir Congratulates Kenya On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable to President of Kenya Dr. William Samoei Ruto, congratulating him on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Ruto good health, and Kenya more progress and prosperity. (end) ao

