Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Kenya On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable to President of Kenya Dr. William Samoei Ruto, congratulating him on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Ruto good health and wellness. (pickup previous) ao

