Kuwait 39Th Gaza Relief Aid Heads To Egypt

KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The 39th Kuwait Gaza humanitarian aid airplane took off, Tuesday, to Egypt's Al-Arish airport carrying 40 tons of various supplies including four ambulances, food supplies and blankets.

Director of Public Relation and Media Department at Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Khaled Al-Zaid said in a statement to KUNA that the society objective has always been to aid those in need, specially the people in Gaza.

Al-Zaid reminded people to donate through the society's website to help aid people in Gaza.

He added, that the KRCS would continue to send humanitarian aid to meet the needs of people in Gaza as well as to support them against the Israeli occupation forces' continuous bombardment.

He praised the cooperation of both Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for providing all the necessary aircrafts, and making this procedure run successfully in stance with people of Gaza. (end)

