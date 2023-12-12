Israeli Airstrikes Kill 22 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Up to 22 Palestinian civilians -- including children and women -- were killed, and others were injured Tuesday in the ongoing Israeli occupation forces' bombing of homes in the Rafah and Khan Yunis governorates in southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) said that 20 civilians were killed, and dozens were injured, when occupation warplanes bombed a number of homes in Rafah, as there are still missing people under the rubble.

Two citizens were also killed, and two others were injured, in an Israeli artillery shelling on Khan Yunis, it said.

Since the seventh of last October, the death toll increased to 18,205 with 49,645 injuries, according to the latest statistics from health authorities in Gaza.

The occupation forces deliberately destroyed the healthcare system in northern Gaza, they stated. (end)

nq













