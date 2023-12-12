Moh: 4 Palestinian Youths Martyred In Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Four Palestinian youths were shot dead in Jenin during an Israeli occupation forces raid in northern West Bank, said a medical source, Tuesday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health revealed in a brief statement, the Palestinians, who suffered from fatal wounds, reached Khalil Suleiman hospital as a result of the Israeli aggression in Jenin.

The four Palestinian youths identified as Thaer Abu Al-Tin, Rafiq Dabbous, Bakr Zakarna, and Mahmud Abu Surur were martyred during an Israeli airstrike while being present one of Jenin's neighborhoods, local sources reported.

The Palestinian resistance confronted the Israeli occupation forces earlier today as a reaction to the forces' violent raids and searches in Jenin. (end)

