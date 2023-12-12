Kuwait Parliament Approves Audit Bureau's Deputy Chairman Resignation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun announced approving the resignation of the State Audit Bureau's Deputy Chairman Adel Al-Saraawi, during a closed session on Tuesday.

Article (34) of Law No. 30 of 1964 on establishing the Audit Bureau stipulates that "the head of the Audit Bureau shall be appointed by Amiri decree based on the nomination of the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Council's approval of this nomination in a closed session." (pickup previous) aa

MENAFN12122023000071011013ID1107578911