Kuwait's Mirzaam Expo For Interior Design Begin On Tues.

KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- "Mirzaam" Expo -- the largest platform for decor and interior design in Kuwait -- began on Tuesday at Kuwait International Fair (KIF) in Mishref with the participation of more than 230 local and international companies.

The exhibition, which will conclude on December 16, encompasses more than 300 unique booths spanning over 30 categories of Interior designs and decor.

Mirzaam Expo help visitors are encouraged to buy what they need in one place from interior and exterior finishes, furniture, home accessories, kitchens, and all home supplies. (end)

