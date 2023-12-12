Algerian Pres. Inquires About Kuwait Amir's Health

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call Tuesday morning from the President of Algeria Abdulmajid Tebboune, in which he inquired about the health of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
President Tebboun wished His Highness the Amir good health and wellness, a sentiment, which was met by His Highness the Crown Prince deep appreciation.
Sheikh Mishal, on his part, wished President Tebboune good health and continued wellness, and the people of the Republic of Algeria progress and prosperity. (end)
