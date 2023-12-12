Kuwait Amb. Presents Credentials To Singapore Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Singapore Ahmad Abdulrahman Al-Shuraim presented his credentials on Tuesday to Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during an official ceremony in the Istana Presidential residence.

The ambassador relayed the greetings and well wishes of Kuwait's leadership to the President of Singapore, and congratulated him on his win in the recent Presidential elections.

Moreover, he wished the Republic of Singapore more progress and prosperity, said Kuwait's embassy in Singapore in a statement obtained by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The ambassador praised the good relations tying Kuwait to Singapore for over 38 years, stressing the importance of working together to further improve relations in different sectors, to serve both countries. (end)

