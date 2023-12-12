Class 12 Boy Suspended Over Remarks Against Holy Prophet In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Aligarh (UP), Dec 12 (IANS) A Class 12 boy was beaten up by fellow inmates of a hostel within a university campus in Aligarh, UP for allegedly making objectionable comments against Holy Prophet Muhammad (PUBH) and also posting them on the social media.

The school authorities said that it has suspended the 18-year-old boy from Bijnor district and ordered an inquiry into his comments.

The school authorities said the student will remain under suspension till the completion of the probe.

The school officials said the students were discussing the Israel-Hamas war on Monday evening when its course drifted towards the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the 18-year-old boy made a few objectionable comments.

“The protesting students have demanded his expulsion and registration of a First Information Report (FIR). But they have not given any written complaint so far,” said an official of the school management.

He said that inmates of the hostel had beaten up the boy after locking him inside a room.

“They forced him to delete his objectionable post. The boy ran towards the office of the proctor when our security personnel saved him. His parents were informed and they took him with them late last night,” the official said.

The boy's parents have also not given any written complaint, the official added.

