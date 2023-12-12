Adani Ports To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore Via Non-Convertible Debentures

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said on Tuesday that it will raise Rs 5000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures and another Rs 250 crore through redeemable preference shares.
The Gautam Adani-led company said most of the funds raised would be used for refinancing its existing debt.
The proposal has been cleared at a board of directors meeting. The move forms part of the company's strategy to reduce its debt burden.
--IANS
pannu/dan
MENAFN12122023000231011071ID1107578901
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.