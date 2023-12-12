(MENAFN- Pressat) Tourist Arrivals To Spain Exceeded 8.1 Million In October, 7.8% More Than In The Same Month In 2019 (Before The Pandemic)

The number of tourists visiting Spain continues to grow. In October, 8.17 million international tourists visited our country, 13.9% more than in October 2022 and 7.8% more than in October 2019, considered the pre-pandemic reference year. In the first ten months of the year, 74.7 million tourists chose our country to enjoy their holidays, a figure that is already above the accumulated figure for 2019 (up 0.2%) and which is 18.2% higher than the accumulated figure for the same period last year, according to data published today by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

In addition, Spain once again broke its record for tourist spending in October. Foreign visitors brought in 10.308 billion euros, up 23.9% on the best figure recorded in the same month of 2019, and up 24% on 2022. Moreover, during the first ten months of 2023, spending increased 24% compared to 2022, totalling 94.916 billion euros.

For the Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, these figures show that "we are transforming the historical nature of our tourism: Spain is still the leader, the recovery of the sector is absolute and full, but we are diversifying and deseasonalising flows, which results in a more sustainable tourism that is less dependent on the high summer season".

Average spending per traveller and average stay - two figures that illustrate higher quality tourism and are the focus of the Ministry of Industry and Tourism's policy efforts - also offer encouraging figures. Each tourist spent an average of 1,260 euros in October, 9.8% more than last year and 14.9% more than in 2019. Spending per day also reflects this growth, reaching 185 euros, 15% more than in 2019 and up 10.6% year-on-year.

THE US CONTINUES TO GROW STRONGLY

The UK continues to top the list of tourist source countries in October, with 1,712,267 tourists, up 12.2% on October 2022.

Germany and France, in that order, are the next countries with the most tourists visiting Spain. Germany brings 1,144,516 visitors, 8% more than in October last year. France, for its part, has provided 997,926 tourists, 9% more than in October 2022.

Among the other countries of residence, the strong year-on-year growth of tourists from the United States stands out, with 25.7% more arrivals than in the same month last year. The 397,795 travellers from the US are a reward for the ministry's policy efforts to attract long-haul markets, whose stays - and, therefore, their spending - tend to be longer.

CATALONIA, MAIN DESTINATION

Catalonia was the main destination chosen by tourists in October, with 20.4% of the total. This was followed by the Balearic Islands (18.0%) and the Canary Islands (15.5%).

The number of tourists visiting Catalonia increased by 12.2% to close to 1.7 million. A total of 1.5 million tourists arrived in the Balearic Islands, 9.0% more than in October 2022. The third main destination by community according to the number of tourists was the Canary Islands, with 1.3 million and an annual increase of 7.2%.

In the first ten months of 2023, the communities that received the most tourists were Catalonia (with 15.8 million and an increase of 21.1% compared with the same period in 2022), the Balearic Islands (with almost 14 million and an increase of 8.7%) and the Canary Islands (with 11.2 million, an increase of 13.2%).

In terms of spending, in the accumulated period up to October the communities that have benefited most are Catalonia (with 19.4% of the total), the Balearic Islands (18.2%) and the Canary Islands (17.2%).

Non official translation