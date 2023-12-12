Brown & Brown (Europe) Limited Acquires South Wales Broker R Mcgee

(MENAFN- Pressat) Brown & Brown (Europe) Limited ("Brown & Brown") has acquired 100% of the share capital of R McGee Insurance Brokers Limited ("R McGee"), a personal and commercial lines broker based in Maesteg, Glamorgan.

Family-run broker R McGee has served individuals and businesses in South Wales since 1974. It is headed by MD Andrew McGee, supported by fellow directors Julie (Andrew's wife) and son Simon.

The business will report to Matt Hartigan, Brown & Brown Retail Director and CEO of Higos, Brown & Brown's broker for the South West.

Hartigan said: "At Brown & Brown, we love family businesses, and McGee is no exception."

"Andrew, Julie and Simon's business is an object lesson in how to build a successful community broker predicated on high-quality service and a deep understanding of the community where the firm operates."

He added: "It's great that they have agreed to commit their future to Brown & Brown, and we look forward to giving the team all the additional support they need to take R McGee to the next level."

Andrew McGee said: "We're looking forward to putting our future and those of our customers into the hands of Brown & Brown."

"The family ethos that runs through the business even now was apparent in our discussions with Matt, and that was an important factor in our decision to sell."

"Matt painted a compelling picture of the opportunities ahead for ourselves and our customers and clients, and we're excited to be a part of it."

The McGee office in Maesteg will remain in place, and the entire team will move across to become Brown & Brown teammates.

The deal has received regulatory approval, and the consideration is undisclosed.

About Brown & Brown (Europe) Limited

Brown & Brown (Europe) Limited operates retail broking, specialist MGA, network and Lloyd's businesses, enabling the business to serve the growing insurance and risk management needs of its customers. Brown & Brown (Europe) is an operating unit of Brown & Brown, Inc.'s Retail segment.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With 16,000+ teammates in approximately 500 locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most.