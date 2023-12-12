Tripling Down On Nuclear Energy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) After the 2011 Fukushima disaster, a strong anti-nuclear movement unjustly vilified advanced nuclear technologies. Within months of the massive earthquake and tsunami that led to the meltdown at the Japanese plant, Germany ordered a total phase-out of its 17 nuclear reactors.

This biased view overshadowed the importance of nuclear power as a vital sustainable energy source in the battle against climate change.

Contrary to the safety concerns often cited by critics of nuclear energy, empirical

analysis

from

Our World in Data

starkly contrasts the safety record of nuclear energy with that of other fuel sources. Nuclear energy causes significantly fewer deaths compared with conventional fossil fuels: 99.8% fewer than coal and 99.7% fewer than oil, aligning closely with the safety records of wind and solar energy.

Nuclear energy frequently faces demonization due to

“availability heuristics ,” a behavioral-science principle where judgments are based on readily recalled examples. This cognitive shortcut leads people to overestimate the likelihood of events that are more memorable.

In the case of nuclear energy, the prominent instances of Chernobyl and Fukushima dominate public perception, skewing the understanding of its actual risks and overshadowing its potential benefits.

Fortunately, the world is now thinking beyond these two events. With US climate envoy John Kerry announcing a nuclear fusion strategy at COP28, nuclear energy is experiencing a significant resurgence. This shift signifies a major transformation in the energy discourse, recognizing nuclear power's indispensable role in attaining sustainable energy objectives.