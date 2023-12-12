Russian fuel shipments extremely increasing

(MENAFN) In a significant turnaround, Russian fuel exports witnessed a remarkable rebound in November, a development attributed to the relaxation of export restrictions and the conclusion of the refinery maintenance season. The surge in exports, reported by Bloomberg and substantiated by ship-tracking data from Vortexa, indicates a notable recovery for Russia's energy sector.



According to the data, shipments of refined fuel skyrocketed to 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, marking an increase of approximately 164,000 bpd compared to the previous month when supplies plummeted to a three-year low. Particularly noteworthy was the surge in diesel and gasoil exports, which rose by an impressive 12% month-on-month, reaching a three-month high at 894,000 bpd. This surge was facilitated by Moscow's decision to ease fuel export restrictions. The primary destinations for these cargos were Africa and South America, with Brazil being a focal point, as reported by Vortexa.



Despite challenges such as storms in the Black Sea disrupting Russia's four-week average seaborne crude exports as of December 3, the overall trend in November showcased an upswing in oil product exports. Notably, fuel oil deliveries experienced a growth of approximately 4 percent, reaching 727,000 bpd. Additionally, flows of refinery feedstocks, including vacuum gasoil, reached a six-month high at around 149,000 bpd.



Looking ahead, analysts predict a continuation of this positive trajectory, with December exports of Russian diesel from Black and Baltic Sea ports anticipated to reach the highest volumes since July. This resurgence not only underscores the resilience of Russia's energy industry but also suggests a strategic rebound following a period of export restrictions and external disruptions. As the nation's fuel exports regain momentum, this development is poised to have implications for global energy markets and trade dynamics.



