Ukraine vows to ‘jump and dance’ for EU

(MENAFN) In a lighthearted yet earnest gesture, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmitry Kuleba, has extended an invitation to the European Union (EU), expressing the country's willingness to perform a musical number if it proves necessary to convince Brussels of its eligibility for accession. Despite the playful offer, Kuleba asserted that Ukraine has diligently met all the essential criteria in its pursuit of European Union membership, calling on member states to acknowledge the nation's efforts.



Speaking ahead of a crucial meeting of European Union diplomatic heads in Brussels on Monday, Kuleba emphasized, "All key Venice Commission recommendations have been incorporated into Ukrainian legislation," referring to the European Union's advisory body specializing in constitutional law. Undeterred, he added, "We can jump, we can dance if that is requested in addition."



The Ukrainian minister urged the European Union to uphold fairness in its evaluation process, stating, "If we are told to do something, and we do that, that must be registered as a result." This comes as Ukraine continues its bid for European Union accession, with discussions taking center stage at the European Council summit scheduled for Thursday and Friday.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a recent interview with France's Le Parisien newspaper, highlighted that the upcoming European Union leaders' discussions would focus on the "opening of accession negotiations, not accession itself." She acknowledged the extensive nature of the process should talks progress towards accession, praising Ukraine for implementing "profound reforms" in recent months.



Von der Leyen's commendation follows the Commission's recommendation, made a month prior, to initiate membership talks with Ukraine. However, the final decision rests with the leaders of the current 27 European Union member states, requiring unanimous consent to initiate negotiations. The unfolding diplomatic exchanges reflect Ukraine's commitment to the accession process and the European Union's cautious approach, underscoring the intricate steps involved in shaping the future relationship between Ukraine and the European Union.



