Denim Market 2024: Top Companies And Industry Outlook | In-Depth Analysis Of Business Opportunities And Demand Until 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) "Denim Market" report sheds light on industry statistics, business opportunities, structural analysis, and challenges. This report also provides information about Market Size, Top Trends, Growth Dynamics, Segmentation Analysis and Business Outlook with Top Manufactures.

Global“ Denim Market ” Insight Survey 2024 By Type, Application, Region, Global Market Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2024 To 2031. The Report published by Industry Research Biz attempts to offer a high-quality and accurate analysis of the market, keeping in view the current market scenario. The report compromises in-depth analysis covering key regional trends, market dynamics, and provides country-level market size of the global Denim Market.

The report specifies the historical, present, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume. SWOT and Value Chain Analysis have been utilized to evaluate the market. The market is highly fragmented by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application. Get Sample Report.

Short Description of Denim Market Report 2024-2031

Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.

Denim industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world denim industry. The main market players are Canatiba, Vicunha, Isko, Arvind and Aarvee. The production of denim will increase to 6990.2 meters in 2016 from 5423.0 meters in 2011 with average growth rate of 5.21%. Global denim capacity utilization rate remained at around 79.78% in 2015.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of denim increases with the 4.38% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 35.36% of the global consumption volume in total.

Denim has three types, which include light denim, medium denim and heavy denim. And each type has specific characteristic relatively. With fashion effect of denim, the downstream application industries will need more denim fabrics. So, denim has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce popular and good visual effect denim through improving technology.

The major raw materials for denim are cotton, polyester cotton and chemical fiber. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of denim. The production cost of denim is also an important factor which could impact the price of denim. The denim manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Denim market was valued at USD 18680 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 25170 million by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2024-2031.

This report focuses on Denim volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Denim market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Global Denim Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2018 to 2031. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the marketthorough the infoand therefore theinformation regarding the market are taken from reliable sourceslikewebsites, annual reports ofthe businesses, journals ,et al were checked and validated by the industry experts.

Get a Sample Copy of the Denim Market Report

Key Benefits



Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market. Key players and their key developments in recent years are listed.

List of Top Key Players of Denim Market in 2024-

The global market is highly competitive and comprises numerous regional and international players The players are adopting various strategies like launching new products through continuous research and development. Strategies like mergers, acquisitions, technological innovations, etc., are likely to be adopted by the major players for strengthening their market presence.



Vicunha

Canatiba

Isko

Arvind

Aarvee

Nandan Denim

Santana Textiles

Weiqiao Textile

Partap Group

Black Peony

Orta Anadolu

Jindal Worldwide

Etco Denim

Raymond UCO

Bhaskar

Sangam

Oswal Denims

Suryalakshmi

Xinlan Group

Artistic Fabric

Foshan Seazon

Cone Denim

Weifang Lantian

Bafang Fabric

KG Denim

Shandong Wantai Suyin

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: -



Light Denim

Medium Denim Heavy Denim

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the Denim industry."

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT - REQUEST SAMPLE

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Denim market for each application, including: -



Jeans

Shirt

Jacket Others

The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the Denim Market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

Key questions answered in the report:



Who Are the worldwide Key Players during this Denim Market? What's Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Denim Industry?

Which Manufacturing Technology is employed for Denim? What Developments Are happening therein Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the worldwide Key Players during this Denim Market? What's Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Denim Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Denim Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Denim Industry? What's Market Competition during this Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What's marketing research of Denim Market by Taking Applications and kinds in Consideration?

What Are Projections of worldwide Denim Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? what is going to Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? what is going to Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Denim Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Denim Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends? What Are Market Dynamics of Denim Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @

The study objectives of this report are:



To study and analyse the global Denim market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2017 to 2024, and forecast to 2031.

To understand the structure of Denim market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Denim companies, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Denim submarkets, with respect to key regions. To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:



To determine the Denim market size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Denim

To Denim market forecast future growth in each product and end-use market To assess Denim market competitive factors affecting the marketplace

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) @

Detailed TOC of Global Denim Market Research Report 2024

1 Denim Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Denim

1.2 Denim Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Denim Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2024 VS 2031

1.3 Denim Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Denim Consumption Comparison by Application: 2017 VS 2024 VS 2031

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Denim Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.4.2 Global Denim Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.4.3 Global Denim Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.5 Global Denim Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Denim Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2024 VS 2031

1.5.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.5.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.5.5 China Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.5.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Denim Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2024)

2.2 Global Denim Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2024)

2.3 Denim Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Denim Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2024)

2.5 Manufacturers Denim Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Denim Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

Get a Sample Copy of the Denim Market Report

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Market Share by Region (2017-2024)

3.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2024)

3.3 Global Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2024)

3.4 North America Denim Production

3.4.1 North America Denim Production Growth Rate (2017-2024)

3.4.2 North America Denim Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2024)

3.5 Europe Denim Production

3.5.1 Europe Production Growth Rate (2017-2024)

3.5.2 Europe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2024)

3.6 China Production

3.6.1 China Production Growth Rate (2017-2024)

3.6.2 China Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2024)

3.7 Japan Production

3.7.1 Japan Production Growth Rate (2017-2024)

3.7.2 Japan Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2024)

4 Global Denim Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Denim Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Denim Production Market Share by Type (2017-2024)

5.2 Global Denim Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2024)

5.3 Global Denim Price by Type (2017-2024)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Denim Consumption Market Share by Application (2017-2024)

6.2 Global Denim Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2017-2024)

Continued...

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today's businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Contact Us:

Industry Research Biz

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807

UK +44 203 239 8187

Email: ...

Web: