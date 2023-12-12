Dental Casting Porcelain Market 2024 Study: Business Opportunities, Top Manufacturers' Records, Revenue, Price, And Gross Margin

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) "Dental Casting Porcelain Market" report sheds light on industry statistics, business opportunities, structural analysis, and challenges. This report also provides information about Market Size, Top Trends, Growth Dynamics, Segmentation Analysis and Business Outlook with Top Manufactures.

Dental ceramics refers to the materials having both metal and non-metal ions in its compositional formula. Dental casting porcelain materials are the materials which have porcelain fused with metal or glass. Last decade has experienced the tremendous advances in the mechanical properties and method of fabrication of dental teeth materials. While porcelain-based materials are the major component of the casting porcelain tooth market, there have been trends to replace metal ceramic systems with porcelain ceramic systems. Advancement in bonding techniques is the major drives which had increased the range and scope of casting porcelain tooth in the dentistry market. Dental ceramic porcelain material is majorly used to form the structures which are used for dental restorations.

Porcelain denture teeth and porcelain jacket crown dominate the market due to their high cost and excessive usage in dental procedures in comparison to other structures. Denture teeth is the removable replacement for the missing teeth and surrounding tissues while jacket crown is the type of structure used for dental restoration which completely encircles or caps the tooth or dental implant. Increasing demand for implants and high range of population with missing teeth are driving the market for porcelain denture teeth and crown.

The global Dental Casting Porcelain market size is projected to reach USD million by 2031, from USD million in 2024, at a CAGR of percentage during 2024-2031.

Dental Casting Porcelain market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dental Casting Porcelain market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

The global market is highly competitive and comprises numerous regional and international players The players are adopting various strategies like launching new products through continuous research and development. Strategies like mergers, acquisitions, technological innovations, etc., are likely to be adopted by the major players for strengthening their market presence.



Jensen Dental

3M

Creation WilliGeller

Dekema

Microstar Dental

Kuraray Noritake Dental

Zubler

Ivoclar Vivadent Benbrook Dental Ceramics

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: -



High Fusing

Medium Fusing

Low Fusing Ultra-Low Fusing

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the Dental Casting Porcelain industry."

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Dental Casting Porcelain market for each application, including: -



Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Dental Laboratories Others

Detailed TOC of Global Dental Casting Porcelain Market Research Report 2024

1 Dental Casting Porcelain Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dental Casting Porcelain

1.2 Dental Casting Porcelain Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2024 VS 2031

1.3 Dental Casting Porcelain Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Consumption Comparison by Application: 2017 VS 2024 VS 2031

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.4.2 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.4.3 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.5 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2024 VS 2031

1.5.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.5.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.5.5 China Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.5.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2024)

2.2 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2024)

2.3 Dental Casting Porcelain Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2024)

2.5 Manufacturers Dental Casting Porcelain Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Dental Casting Porcelain Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Market Share by Region (2017-2024)

3.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2024)

3.3 Global Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2024)

3.4 North America Dental Casting Porcelain Production

3.4.1 North America Dental Casting Porcelain Production Growth Rate (2017-2024)

3.4.2 North America Dental Casting Porcelain Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2024)

3.5 Europe Dental Casting Porcelain Production

3.5.1 Europe Production Growth Rate (2017-2024)

3.5.2 Europe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2024)

3.6 China Production

3.6.1 China Production Growth Rate (2017-2024)

3.6.2 China Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2024)

3.7 Japan Production

3.7.1 Japan Production Growth Rate (2017-2024)

3.7.2 Japan Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2024)

4 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Production Market Share by Type (2017-2024)

5.2 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2024)

5.3 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Price by Type (2017-2024)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Consumption Market Share by Application (2017-2024)

6.2 Global Dental Casting Porcelain Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2017-2024)

Continued...

