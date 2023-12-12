Identifying Erythritol Market's Size And Industry Development Globally, Along With Major Companies Until 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) "Erythritol Market" report sheds light on industry statistics, business opportunities, structural analysis, and challenges. This report also provides information about Market Size, Top Trends, Growth Dynamics, Segmentation Analysis and Business Outlook with Top Manufactures.

Erythritol is a white crystalline powder with a clean sweet taste that is similar to sucrose. It is approximately 70% as sweet as sucrose and flows easily due to its non-hygroscopic character.

The technical barrier of erythritol is high, resulting in few companies in the market. Cargill is the largest producer, accounting for almost 76.74% of output in 2016. Other relatively large companies are Jungbunzlauer, Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology and Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology. As for main production countries, it is estimated that USA accounted for more than 76.74% of global erythritol output in 2016, while China ranked second position with about 16.37% share.

Erythritol has a wide range of applications in food, beverage, heath care products, and other industries. With the growing demands to reduce overall sugar consumption, the food industry is seeking ways to respond to consumer demand for foods that help meet their dietary and weight loss goals. This means developing foods that are sugar-free, lower calorie and low in glycemic carbohydrates while also trying to achieve the desired texture, flavor and stability of traditional products. In a word, with the growth of global consumption level and health awareness, the demand for erythritol is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2024.

In the past few years, the price of erythritol has decreased and will increase in 2017 and we expect the price will slightly higher in future. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of erythritol.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in erythritol industry will become more intense.

The global Erythritol market was valued at USD 230.6 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 392.4 million by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2024-2031.

This report focuses on Erythritol volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Erythritol market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Global Erythritol Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2018 to 2031. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the marketthorough the infoand therefore theinformation regarding the market are taken from reliable sourceslikewebsites, annual reports ofthe businesses, journals ,et al were checked and validated by the industry experts.

Key Benefits



Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market. Key players and their key developments in recent years are listed.

List of Top Key Players of Erythritol Market in 2024-

The global market is highly competitive and comprises numerous regional and international players The players are adopting various strategies like launching new products through continuous research and development. Strategies like mergers, acquisitions, technological innovations, etc., are likely to be adopted by the major players for strengthening their market presence.



Cargill

Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology

Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech

Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology

Mitsubishi-Chemical Foods

Jungbunzlauer

Baolingbao Biology

Fultaste Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: -



Erythritol Powder Erythritol Granular

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Erythritol market for each application, including: -



Confectionery

Beverage

Personal Care

Health Care Others

The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the Erythritol Market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

Key questions answered in the report:



Who Are the worldwide Key Players during this Erythritol Market? What's Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Erythritol Industry?

Which Manufacturing Technology is employed for Erythritol? What Developments Are happening therein Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

What Was Global Market Status of Erythritol Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Erythritol Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Erythritol Industry? What's Market Competition during this Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What's marketing research of Erythritol Market by Taking Applications and kinds in Consideration?

What Are Projections of worldwide Erythritol Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? what is going to Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? what is going to Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Erythritol Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Erythritol Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends? What Are Market Dynamics of Erythritol Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

The study objectives of this report are:



To study and analyse the global Erythritol market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2017 to 2024, and forecast to 2031.

To understand the structure of Erythritol market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Erythritol companies, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Erythritol submarkets, with respect to key regions. To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:



To determine the Erythritol market size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Erythritol

To Erythritol market forecast future growth in each product and end-use market To assess Erythritol market competitive factors affecting the marketplace

Detailed TOC of Global Erythritol Market Research Report 2024

1 Erythritol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Erythritol

1.2 Erythritol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Erythritol Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2024 VS 2031

1.3 Erythritol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Erythritol Consumption Comparison by Application: 2017 VS 2024 VS 2031

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Erythritol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.4.2 Global Erythritol Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.4.3 Global Erythritol Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.5 Global Erythritol Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Erythritol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2024 VS 2031

1.5.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.5.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.5.5 China Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

1.5.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2031)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Erythritol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2024)

2.2 Global Erythritol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2024)

2.3 Erythritol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Erythritol Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2024)

2.5 Manufacturers Erythritol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Erythritol Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Market Share by Region (2017-2024)

3.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2024)

3.3 Global Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2024)

3.4 North America Erythritol Production

3.4.1 North America Erythritol Production Growth Rate (2017-2024)

3.4.2 North America Erythritol Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2024)

3.5 Europe Erythritol Production

3.5.1 Europe Production Growth Rate (2017-2024)

3.5.2 Europe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2024)

3.6 China Production

3.6.1 China Production Growth Rate (2017-2024)

3.6.2 China Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2024)

3.7 Japan Production

3.7.1 Japan Production Growth Rate (2017-2024)

3.7.2 Japan Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2024)

4 Global Erythritol Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Erythritol Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Erythritol Production Market Share by Type (2017-2024)

5.2 Global Erythritol Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2024)

5.3 Global Erythritol Price by Type (2017-2024)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Erythritol Consumption Market Share by Application (2017-2024)

6.2 Global Erythritol Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2017-2024)

Continued...

