Orban associates, US republicans planning on discussing Ukrainian assistance cut

(MENAFN) In a potentially significant diplomatic development, allies of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are reportedly scheduled to engage in talks with members of the Republican Party in Washington this week. According to a report by The Guardian on Sunday, GOP officials, including sitting members of Congress, will convene with representatives from the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs at a summit hosted by the conservative United States think tank, the Heritage Foundation. The two-day event is expected to address, among other topics, the contentious issue of United States military aid to Ukraine.



Monday's agenda is said to include speeches addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with closed-door talks, involving some Republican lawmakers, set for Tuesday. The discussions come against the backdrop of growing frustration among certain GOP figures in Washington regarding the Biden administration's sustained financial support for Ukraine. The report does not specify which specific GOP figures are anticipated to participate in the talks.



The Guardian's report further suggests that Prime Minister Orban, known for his critical stance on Western aid to Ukraine, aims to curb military assistance from both Washington and Brussels to Kiev, particularly as the conflict approaches its two-year mark. An anonymous source with ties to the Hungarian embassy revealed, "Orban is confident that the Ukraine aid will not pass in Congress. That is why he is trying to block assistance from the European Union as well."



This diplomatic maneuvering raises questions about the potential implications for the dynamics of international support for Ukraine, as Orban's allies engage with influential Republican counterparts in an effort to shape the trajectory of military aid decisions. The outcome of these talks could significantly impact the Biden administration's approach to aiding Ukraine and may reflect broader shifts in geopolitical alliances and perspectives on the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.



MENAFN12122023000045015687ID1107576232