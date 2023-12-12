Russian tycoon initiates lawful challenge towards restrictions

(MENAFN) Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, founder of the world's second-largest aluminum company, Rusal, has taken legal action in an Australian court to contest his inclusion in the country's sanctions list, as reported by The Canberra Times on Monday. Deripaska, a prominent figure in the business world, has petitioned the Federal Court to meticulously review and overturn the Australian government's decision to impose sanctions on him. To navigate this complex legal challenge, he has enlisted the expertise of former Australian attorney-general Christian Porter as his legal representative.



The Australian government sanctioned Deripaska in March 2022 in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, effectively restricting his travel to Australia and impeding his ability to profit from a shareholding in the Rio Tinto-owned Queensland Alumina. Deripaska's Rusal holds a significant 20 percent stake in the alumina refinery situated in Gladstone, Queensland, through its Australian subsidiary, the Alumina and Bauxite Company. The remaining 80 percent ownership of the enterprise is held by Rio Tinto Alcan.



Notably, Australia had imposed a ban on the supply of alumina and aluminum ore to Russia in March of the previous year. Subsequently, Rio Tinto severed commercial ties with Moscow and declared full control over the Gladstone plant. Rusal, dissatisfied with these developments, sought legal recourse in an Australian court, seeking the reinstatement of its share in the enterprise.



Deripaska's legal challenge contends that the Australian government, led by former foreign affairs minister Marise Payne, based its decision on insufficient evidence and irrelevant considerations. He alleges that the determination was influenced by sanctions imposed by other "like-minded" countries, a verdict in a United States court case, and vague, unsourced internet "gossip." This legal battle unfolds against the backdrop of Deripaska's previous sanctions by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, adding a layer of complexity to the international legal landscape surrounding his business dealings. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for the relationship between Russia and Australia, as well as broader considerations of legal justifications for imposing sanctions on individuals of international significance.





