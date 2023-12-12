Senior Ukrainian commander claims Russia intensively attacks Ukrainian front lines

(MENAFN) In a recent Telegram post, Colonel General Aleksandr Syrsky, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, revealed that Russian troops are engaging Ukrainian positions along the entire conflict front line. Despite the challenging operational situation in the east, Syrsky emphasized the relentless nature of the Russian military's offensive operations. In response, Ukrainian commanders, who have been primarily on the defensive in the eastern direction, convened to analyze the situation and strategize for the future.



During the meeting, decisions were made to prioritize the sustainability of defenses, safeguard the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, and efficiently utilize ammunition resources. This shift in approach comes after President Vladimir Zelensky's announcement in late November that Ukrainian forces would transition from an offensive to a defensive stance, acknowledging the lack of success in cutting Russia's land bridge to Crimea during the much-anticipated counteroffensive launched in early June.



Russian estimates indicate significant losses on the Ukrainian side, with over 125,000 troops and 16,000 pieces of heavy equipment reportedly lost in failed attempts to advance over the past six months. Zelensky expressed frustration last month, citing a slowdown in Western artillery deliveries to Ukrainian forces, partly attributed to Israel's military operation in Gaza responding to the Hamas attack on October 7.



