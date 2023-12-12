Astraveus Appoints Dr. Lars Henrik Peeck As Chief Business Development Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Appointment signifies a pivotal move for Astraveus as it expands its executive team to advance its groundbreaking cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing solutions

PARIS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astraveus SAS ("Astraveus" or the "Company"), the creator of the end-to-end benchtop cell factory to simplify cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing, today announces the appointment of Dr. Lars Henrik Peeck as Chief Business Development Officer.

Dr. Peeck's career spans over 12 years in pharma process innovation, marked by a distinguished history of business and R&D leadership responsibilities. His experience includes overseeing more than two dozen launches of industry-leading products and successfully managing three technology company acquisitions, showcasing his proficiency in strategic integrations, business transformation and growth initiatives.

Prior to joining Astraveus, Dr. Peeck served as Senior Director and Head of R&D for Upstream and Process & Materials at Merck Life Science KGaA in Darmstadt, Germany. There, he led a global R&D organization focused on developing new bioprocess materials, cell culture media, expression systems, excipients, and APIs for pharmaceutical development and GMP manufacturing. His strategic leadership supported key portfolio areas within Merck ́s Process Solutions business, indicating his proven ability to drive innovation and growth in competitive markets.

As Chief Business Development Officer at Astraveus, Dr. Peeck will be responsible for driving strategic partnerships, identifying new market opportunities, and expanding the company's presence in the CGT manufacturing field. With Dr. Peeck's transformational leadership capabilities and pharma processing expertise, Astraveus is well-positioned to achieve its vision of democratizing access to cell and gene therapies and delivering groundbreaking solutions that will benefit countless patients worldwide.

Jérémie Laurent, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Astraveus, said:

"Lars brings a comprehensive set of relevant experience and interpersonal skills that make him the ideal person to lead our business development efforts as we continue to advance our LakhesysTM platform and roll it out in the CGT manufacturing ecosystem. We are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our company."

Dr. Lars Henrik Peeck, Chief Business Development Officer of Astraveus, commented:

"Astraveus is at the forefront of a transformative industry, and I am excited to be part of a team with such an ambitious vision. Together, we will further advance the development of the LakhesysTM platform and work towards making these life-changing therapies more accessible to patients in need."

Astraveus is revolutionizing the field of CGT manufacturing with its LakhesysTM platform, an end-to-end cell foundry that uses deep process optimization and single-use, microfluidic bioprocessors to deliver better results with reduced inputs. By removing the need for large-scale infrastructure, reducing costs and processing time, and overcoming the logistical challenges associated with CGT manufacturing, Astraveus is seeking to considerably widen patient access to these life-changing therapies. The Company recently completed a €16.5 million seed financing to significantly advance the development of its technology and expand the team.

About Astraveus

Astraveus is developing the next generation of cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing solutions. Astraveus's cell foundries miniaturize and automate cell and gene therapy manufacturing in a unique, modular, end-to-end, microfluidic solution that mimics the elegance of natural systems. The deep process optimization of the platform enables greater precision and therefore easier replication of optimal manufacturing, delivering better therapies in a more cost- and time-efficient manner, using fewer materials and with reduced environmental impact. With the full potential of cell and gene therapies restricted today by high costs and limited throughput, this transformative solution has the potential to enable a therapeutic revolution at scale, helping to make these lifesaving therapies accessible to the many thousands of patients around the world that need them. Astraveus is a Paris-based company, founded in 2016 by Jérémie Laurent at the St Louis Hospital and is supported by AdBio partners, M Ventures, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC Inc, and Bpifrance Large Venture.

Astraveus is a member of the #FrenchTech2030, a program by La French Tech, granting support from high rank French institutions like the Secrétariat Général Pour l'Investissement, Bpifrance and, for healthcare companies, of the Agence de l'Innovation en Santé.

