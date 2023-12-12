An aging population and the increasing prevalence of risk factors such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), complex lesions, diabetes, obesity, and others are expected to drive the demand for drug eluting stents over the forecast period.

Additionally, ongoing technological advancements in stent design, including improvements in coatings and drug delivery mechanisms, are enhancing the safety and efficacy of these devices, making them more appealing to patients and healthcare professionals.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally has fueled market demand. According to the World Health Federation report in 2022, over half a billion people globally continue to be affected by cardiovascular diseases, with CVD contributing to approximately 20.5 million deaths in 2021, accounting for nearly a third of all deaths globally.

Conditions like coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease are becoming increasingly common, leading to a surge in demand for effective treatment options such as DES. These stents, equipped with drug-coated surfaces, offer patients a minimally invasive solution, effectively preventing restenosis and leading to improved patient outcomes.

The market for drug eluting stents was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with disruptions in the supply chain of medical devices. Since the focus of all major manufacturers was to fight the COVID-19 battle, the revenues of other segments were highly impacted. All notable competitors in the market for coronary stents announced a decline in revenue for their interventional cardiology portfolios, which include coronary stent devices in 2020, owing mostly to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Attributes: