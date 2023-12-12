(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Humanoid Robot Market was valued USD 1.7 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 36.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 46.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Humanoid Robot Market” , by Component (Hardware, Software), Motion type (Biped, Wheel Drive), Application (Research and Space Exploration, Education and Entertainment, Personal Assistance and Caregiving, Hospitality, Search and Rescue, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 . Global Humanoid Robot Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 1.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 36.1 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 46.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Segments Covered Motion type , Component, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sample of Companies Covered SoftBank Robotics Toyota Motor Corporation Kawada Robotics Corp. Hajime Research Institute, Ltd. Hanson Robotics Ltd

Market Overview

Humanoid robots, machines designed to resemble and mimic human physical characteristics and behaviors, are at the forefront of technological innovation, shaping the landscape of the global market. As societies increasingly integrate automation into various aspects of daily life, the humanoid robot market is witnessing unprecedented growth. These robots, equipped with human-like limbs, sensors, and artificial intelligence, are designed to perform tasks ranging from routine household chores to complex interactions in healthcare and entertainment. The humanoid robot market has gained traction due to the rising demand for robots that can seamlessly navigate human environments and collaborate with people. Characterized by their ability to walk, talk, and emulate human gestures, humanoid robots are becoming integral in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and customer service. Their versatility enables them to assist in repetitive tasks, support healthcare professionals, and engage with customers in a more natural and intuitive manner. As advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics continue to evolve, the humanoid robot market is poised for further expansion, offering innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and human-robot collaboration across diverse sectors.

Major Vendors in the Global Humanoid Robot Market:



SoftBank Robotics

Toyota Motor Corporation

Kawada Robotics Corp.

Hajime Research Institute, Ltd.

Hanson Robotics Ltd

Pal Robotics

Toshiba Corporation

Hyulim Robot

Trossen Robotics Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Rising demand for humanoid robots from the medical sector

The burgeoning demand for humanoid robots from the medical sector stands out as a pivotal driver propelling the growth of the Humanoid Robot Market. These advanced robots are increasingly recognized for their transformative potential in healthcare, offering a range of applications that positively impact patient care and support medical professionals. Humanoid robots are uniquely equipped to handle tasks such as patient assistance, rehabilitation exercises, and even surgery assistance, where their dexterity and precision can be leveraged to enhance medical procedures. In the medical realm, the rising trend of deploying humanoid robots is particularly pronounced in tasks that require delicate and repetitive actions, such as drug dispensing and physical therapy. Their ability to mimic human movements, coupled with advancements in artificial intelligence, enables them to provide personalized and interactive care, contributing to improved patient outcomes. Moreover, the integration of humanoid robots in healthcare settings helps address labor shortages, allowing medical professionals to focus on more complex aspects of patient care while the robots handle routine tasks.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Rising demand for humanoid robots from the medical sector Highly Mobile and Flexible

Opportunities:



Increasing demand for robots in different fields of rescue operations Technological Advancements in AI and Robotics

Increasing demand for robots in different fields of rescue operations

The escalating demand for robots in various facets of rescue operations presents a significant opportunity for the Humanoid Robot Market. Humanoid robots, with their agility, adaptability, and ability to navigate complex environments, have emerged as valuable assets in disaster-stricken areas and other emergency scenarios. These robots can access locations that might be challenging for human responders, such as collapsed buildings or hazardous environments, playing a crucial role in search and rescue missions. In disaster management and emergency response, humanoid robots equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and communication systems can provide real-time data and situational awareness to human responders. Their capacity to perform tasks such as locating survivors, delivering supplies, and assessing structural stability enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of rescue operations. Moreover, humanoid robots are designed to interact with humans, allowing them to collaborate seamlessly with rescue teams.

The market for Humanoid Robot is dominated by North America.

North America asserts its dominance in the humanoid robot market, standing as the leading region in this transformative landscape. In 2022, North America not only accounted for the largest share of the global humanoid robot market but also emerged as the early adopter of humanoid robots across diverse applications. The region has embraced humanoid robots for major functions such as public relations, personal assistance and caregiving, as well as education and entertainment, fueling substantial demand for these advanced robotic systems. Several key players in the humanoid robot market call North America home, reflecting the region's leadership in innovation and technology. Promobot Corp. (US), WowWee Group Limited (Canada), Kindred Inc. (US), Agility Robotics (US), and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) (US) are noteworthy manufacturers contributing to the dynamic humanoid robot ecosystem in North America. The region's early adoption and widespread integration of humanoid robots underscore its pivotal role in shaping the global humanoid robot market. With a focus on diverse applications and a robust presence of industry leaders, North America is poised to maintain its dominance, driving innovation and setting benchmarks for the continued evolution of humanoid robots.

The hardware Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Component the Humanoid Robot market is segmented into hardware and Software. The humanoid robot market experiences a notable dominance of the hardware component, with the hardware sub-segment specifically leading the market in 2021 and continuing to exert influence during the forecast period. This prominence is attributed to the pivotal role played by hardware components in enhancing the ability of humanoid robots to interact seamlessly with humans. In 2021, the hardware sub-segment showcased its significance by contributing substantially to the overall market, and this trend is expected to persist due to ongoing advancements in materials science, robotics engineering, and control systems design. The hardware components, including sensory systems, actuators, structural materials, and other essential elements, are integral to the overall performance and capabilities of humanoid robots. These advancements in hardware technology contribute to the development of increasingly sophisticated robots capable of performing a broader spectrum of tasks with heightened efficiency and precision. As materials science evolves and control systems become more refined, humanoid robots become more adept at navigating complex environments and engaging in nuanced interactions with humans.

